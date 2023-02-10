Hailey Bieber Rocks Cutoff Shorts For Business Meeting After Vacation With Justin

Hailey Bieber was photographed heading into an office building for a business meeting on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles. She looked amazing, wearing a pair of cutoff jean shorts along with a white tank top and oversized blazer. Her look was complete with loafers and socks, as well as sunglasses as she walked into the building. She had her new, short hair styled in a sleek, straight bob, with a part down the middle, as well.

Earlier this month, Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, were joined by some friends, including Justine Skye, for a trip to Hawaii. Hailey documented some of the trip on Instagram, sharing photos from the vacation. In some of the pics, she posed solo, but in one, she cuddled up close to Justin as they kept straight faces for the camera. The supermodel’s tanned skin was glowing in photo after photo from the getaway.

Although Hailey was able to enjoy herself on the getaway, she’s been hard at work on her skincare line, Rhode, for the last several months. Hailey first announced her venture into skincare at the end of 2021, but the line didn’t launch until June 2022. The brand’s latest product is the “Rhode kit,” which features “all [Hailey’s] favorite products in one place,” according to an Instagram post.

Hailey promoted the new launch with a series of Polaroid photos of herself holding the kit and some of the products inside of it. She also announced that it would be coming on Feb. 16. Once again, her shorter hair was on display in the promotional pics. Hailey chopped her hair off at the end of January, switching things up from longer locks to the short bob. She debuted the new look in another Instagram post, which she simply captioned, “Chop.” She shared photos of the hairstyle from various angles in a series of pics that went along with the telling caption.