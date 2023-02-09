‘Wolf Pack’s Bella Shepard Teases ‘Hidden Histories’ With The Group & Blake’s Feelings For Everett (Exclusive)

It’s a whole new world for Bella Shepard’s Blake Navarro in Wolf Pack. After being bitten by a werewolf, Blake has started to undergo a transformation she’s still trying to understand as her life becomes intertwined with Everett, Harlan, and Luna. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Bella about Blake’s journey, especially her feelings for Everett after that almost kiss.

“I think any teenage girl it’s probably a little complicated. I think where we see them in episode 2 is they’re kind of realizing they’ve both been through this insane thing together,” Bella told HollywoodLife. “I think the question throughout the season even is: are they drawn together because they really like each other, or are they drawn together because of this wolf pack bond that they seem to be forming? We kind of get to see that play out through the rest of the season.”

While the core four initially seemed like strangers, Bella noted that they may have crossed paths with each other before all this werewolf drama. “I think because they all go to the same school together there might be some hidden histories between all of them,” Bella revealed. “Blake used to have really close connections to a lot of people at school, and she experienced some trauma in her family and decided to cut everyone off, which is where we see her at the beginning of the season. She started with a clean slate, no friends, she got rid of her phone. We see that dynamic with her and Phoebe, so it’s kind of the question of: did she maybe know Harlan before all of this? Did Luna and Everett know each other before this encounter? Because she talks about knowing Everett previously, and Harlan’s kind of skeptical of that. I think they’ve all kind of had secret relationships and dynamics with each other that maybe they all don’t even know about. Now we get to see them kind of forced together and have to work together. I think that’s interesting.”

When it comes to who bit Blake and Everett, Bella said that the season “takes a lot of twists and turns” with that. “The finger kind of gets pointed at multiple people, and then towards the end, we get to see it unfold and all the pieces are put together,” she added.

There’s also something going on with Everett’s friend Connor. At the end of episode 2, Connor is attacked. Bella told HollywoodLife that what’s happening with Connor “definitely brings the main core four of us together because we have to kind of sit down and figure out why did this happen to Connor so easily and why it hasn’t happened to any of us yet. Will it happen to us? Will it not? What was the difference? I think the investigation into Connor and what happens with him is what brings the four of the pack together.”

There are several mysteries at play in Wolf Pack. One major one is who set the fire that kicked off the series. “It’s very similar to who is this big werewolf that’s chasing everybody. A lot of the fingers get pointed in different directions for the arsonist. You think it’s one person in one episode, and then it completely turns to someone else in the next episode. I think it connects a lot to discovering who the werewolf is,” Bella said.

On top of the wolf pack situation, Blake has a complicated home life. Over the course of the season, Bella revealed that viewers will get answers about “what went wrong with her family and why she has the trauma that she has.” Through these interactions with her family, it’s clear that Blake is a great big sister to Danny, who has autism.

“I think it’s really important to normalize autism in kids or in anyone, especially on TV because we don’t get to see it very often. I also like the fact that it is part of who Danny is as a person, but it doesn’t make him complete. He has his own interests. He has his own quirks. He’s smart and a good person. I love that Wolf Pack normalizes autism in kids. It’s a way for people to relate to that. Maybe people who have family members get to watch and relate to Blake or kids with autism can relate to Danny.” New episodes of Wolf Pack premiere Thursdays on Paramount+.