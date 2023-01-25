‘Wolf Pack’ Scoop: New Stars Reveal There’s A ‘Disconnect’ Between Siblings Harlan & Luna (Exclusive)

A new generation of wolves has arrived in Wolf Pack. Tyler Lawrence Gray and Chloe Rose Robertson star in the new Paramount+ series as Harlan and Luna, siblings who don’t always get along. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the new stars about the complicated dynamic with their characters.

“It’s relatable to every sibling relationship. I think it’s like the balance. They’re sort of like yin and yang with each other,” Tyler told HollywoodLife during the show’s press junket. “They possess different traits, but it sort of holds somewhat of order between them. They have their differences, and their relationship could definitely be a lot better, but I think a lot of people out there if they have unfortunate family dynamics it’ll help them realize that sometimes the only thing you have is family.”

Chloe added, “Harlan and Luna will always love each other, and they do love each other from the very beginning, but their dynamic is so different. Our opinions and our ways of thinking about who we are are very different, so that’s what creates that kind of disconnect.”

Part of that disconnect comes from their varying relationship with their father, Garrett Briggs, played by Rodrigo Santoro. While Luna grew up doing all the “fun things” with her father, Harlan didn’t have the same connection. Tyler noted that Harlan was a “little more difficult. He’s a little more resistant because his dad trying to teach him survival and how to handle different things. I think it kind of scared Harlan early on. I think he was like I just want to be like a normal kid. I just want to live my life.”

Jeff Davis is at the helm of Wolf Pack, but the new series exists in a separate universe from Teen Wolf. Tyler admitted that joining Wolf Pack and playing a werewolf is like “becoming a superhero.” He added, “It’s something everyone would dream of. I love animals, too, so to be able to play almost a double-sided character like that, it’s like everything I wanted in one. I’m grateful for it.” Wolf Pack premieres January 26 on Paramount+.