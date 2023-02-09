Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir Welcome 2nd Child & Debut Their 1st Photo With Her In Hospital

Gucci Mane is a girl dad! The 42-year-old rapper announced on Feb. 9 that he and his wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir Davis, 38, welcome a baby girl on Feb. 8 with sweet snaps from Keyshia’s hospital bed. In the first Instagram photo, seen below, Gucci and Keyshia kissed as they sat next to each other on the bed and Keyshia held their newborn in her arms. The second photo showed them proudly smiling down at their little one, which they named Iceland.

“Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy 2/8/23 7lbs 2oz,” Gucci captioned the post. “ICELAND DAVIS … #Daddyprincess”. Keyshia shared the photo of her and her hubby smiling down at their baby girl and seemed to burst with joy in her caption. “Our little princess is here! Beautiful & Healthy!” she announced in an Instagram post on Feb. 9. “ICELAND KA’OIR DAVIS”.

Gucci and Keyshia revealed last month they had a baby girl on the way with an adorable photoshoot of themselves dressed to the nines in pink outfits along with their 2-year-old son, Ice. Keyshia revealed her pregnancy with a series of snapshots of her rocking a skin-tight orange jumpsuit that showed off her tiny bump. “It’s the cute lil bump for me,” she captioned a video of herself posing in the fun ‘fit. Gucci then confirmed the news by sharing a beautiful photo of Keyshia sitting on his lap in the jumpsuit as he placed a hand on her small baby bump.

While Gucci and Keyshia have two biological children, they’re actually a blended family of eight. Gucci has a son named Keitheon whom he shares with his ex, Sheena Evans, while Keyshia also has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship. In a 2021 interview, Gucci hinted that he planned to have another child with Keyshia. “I think Ice needs somebody to play with,” he told Billboard.

He also admitted to not realizing how much effort it took to be an involved parent before having Ice with Keyshia. “I never knew how much attention you got to pay to a baby. It’s not easy. It’s a great thing and I love it, but it’s definitely challenging to be a parent,” he said.

Previously, in a 2017 interview, Keyshia gushed about having such a large family. “We have a blended family, and we have fun and they are spoiled, and they are happy,” she noted on The Breakfast Club.