Keyshia Ka’Oir Gets $1 Million In Cash From Husband Gucci Mane On 37th Birthday — Watch

Keyshia Ka’Oir was understandably excited upon opening her birthday gift from husband Gucci Mane and realizing that the rapper truly outdid himself.

Model Keyshia Ka’Oir is officially $1 million richer — and it’s all thanks to her husband, Gucci Mane, 41. Keyshia turned 37 on Thursday, January 6, and received $1 million in cash (Yes, you read that right) from her rapper spouse, with whom she shares son Ice Davis, 1. She opened up the luxury birthday gift in front of Gucci and Ice, as well as other family and friends, in a series of videos shared to her Instagram Story. The whole thing was epic!

Keyshia’s million dollar cash prize was inside an orange box, which Gucci wrapped with silver paper. As the model started opening the gift, the “Poppin” hitmaker sat nearby to watch as Ice hung out on his lap. Once Keyshia opened her gift to reveal its incredible contents, she screamed in excitement and everyone gathered for the birthday celebration cheered. She started picking up the cash, which was bundled up in 20s, 50s, and 100s.

“It’s a million dollars y’all,” Keyshia proudly announced, as the partygoers gushed over her remarkable birthday gift. Gucci, meanwhile, had a giant smile on his face as he watched his wife celebrate. Keyshia jokingly tried to hand money to some of her friends and family, before she stuffed all the cash in a white bag. Let’s hope she kept her million bucks safe!

Keyshia and Gucci have been married since 2017. They became a happy family of three when baby Ice was born on December 23, 2020. “My wife just gave me a 7lb 1oz baby boy named ICE DAVIS thank u,” Gucci gushed in his baby announcement, adding, “he is here!!!!!!” The birth announcement also included a gorgeous maternity photo of Keyshia, which showed the entrepreneur cradling her baby bump while dressed in an ethereal, sheer white lace robe.

Gucci — who also has a 13-year-old son, Keitheon, with ex Sheena Evans — said in a May 2021 interview with Billboard that “it’s definitely challenging to be a parent.” He added, “I always want my music to talk about what was going on in my life, and the most important thing in my life now is my son.”