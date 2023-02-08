Lamar Johnson: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Last Of Us’ Star Playing Henry

Lamar Johnson is a Canadian actor.

The Last Of Us is all about Joel and Ellie, but some of the side characters are the true MVPs of the show. Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) infamously shined in episode 3, while Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) got an epic introduction in episode 4. The next character who will have their moment in the spotlight is Henry, who is on the run from the revolutionary movement in Kansas City led by Kathleen. Lamar Johnson plays Henry and he’ll have a lot of scenes with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in episode 5.

Lamar’s casting in the hit HBO series was announced in August 2022. The actor made his debut as Henry at the very end of episode 4. Henry and his brother Sam (Keivonn Montreal Woodard) surprise Joel and Ellie with guns as they’re asleep in Kansas City. In the video game, Joel and Ellie first encounter Henry in Pittsburg, rather than Kansas City.

Lamar was born in Toronto. He attended Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts starting in the tenth grade, and he quickly fell in love with the arts.

Lamar started taking dance classes in high school. He learned ballet, jazz, and contemporary dancing, according to his Civilian Magazine blog. Lamar revealed in his blog that the 20024 film You Got Served inspired him to be a dancer.

“I was also inspired by my peers and who I was dancing with,” Lamar also wrote in his blog. “Sometimes, we would be in basements and just like play music and freestyle. That is kind of how I started dancing, and eventually, I transitioned into doing my own choreography.”

Lamar rose to fame on ‘The Next Step’.

Lamar’s big break in acting came from the Canadian teen drama show The Next Step. Lamar’s dance skills helped him get cast in the show, about members of a dance studio training for championships. He played West for over 100 episodes before he left the show to pursue other opportunities.

Lamar appeared in ‘The Hate U Give’.

Lamar played Seven in the 2018 movie The Hate U Give. The movie, which was critically acclaimed by critics, explored the fallout after a high school student witnesses a police shooting. Lamar was named one of Toronto International Film Festival’s Rising Stars the same year that the film came out.