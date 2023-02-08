President Snoop Dogg Lives The High Life With His VP Martha Stewart In Skechers’ Super Bowl Commercial

It’s easy being the top dogg at the start of Skechers’ Super Bowl commercial. Snoop Dogg touches down in his private jet, flown by NFL legend (and, apparently, a commercial pilot) Howie Long. “Time to Slip-in,” says Snoop, as he puts on a pair of Skechers Hands-Free Slip-ins® with the greatest of ease. From there, Snoop hits the stage for a concert, runs his paper route(?), cleans up a poodle, and coaches the Snoop Pups (“Pup Warner?”) football team with quarterback Tony Romo. “Are you sure you’re eight?” asks a bewildered Coach Snoop. “Actually, I’m nine,” says the actually 42-year-old ex-NFL quarterback.

At the end of the day, Snoop kicks back his Skecher-clad heels…in the Oval Office? “Hey Snoop,” says Martha Stewart, Snoop’s BFF and presumably VP in this commercial, “How do you do all this stuff?” “Skechers, baby,” says the rap icon, who brought a bit of fur and flair to the office of the presidency. He credits the shoes for his success since they’re made “for all walks of life.” But, before he could completely relax, Madame Vice Presidecanlls Snoop to “get your feet off the desk.”

Produced by SKX Studios and directed by Mark Nickelsburg, the spot continues Skechers’ streak of appearing in the Super Bowl. It also continues Snoop and Martha’s professional friendship and their actual friendship. The two are brand ambassadors for pen and lighter manufacturer Bic, and their

There doesn’t seem to be anything that Snoop can’t do — except, win a Grammy, as he pointed out followingthe 2023 edition of the awards show. Perhaps that lack of institutional recognition has motivated Snoop to achieve, as he’s become more than one of the biggest names in hip-hop history. He’s expanded his brand into the spirits industry and the culinary world. He’s produced films, starred in a few (never forget his Training Day and Half Baked cameos), and even hosted a revival of The Jokers Wild.

Snoop was also one of the headliners for the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, joining his friend, Dr. Dre, and other icons – Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak – for a show that was arguably better than the actual game. Ahead of Rihanna’s turn playing the Halftime Show, Snoop spoke with HollywoodLife about any potential pointers he might give. “I can’t give her any advice,” said Snoop. “She’s one of the greatest to do it. She knows what to do. But I do know that she’s gonna create a show that everyone will talk about for many generations.”