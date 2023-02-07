Maria Menounos, 44, Expecting 1st Baby With Keven Undergaro Via Surrogate After 10 Years Trying To Conceive

Maria Menounos is going to be a mom! The E! star, 44, has revealed she’s expecting her first child via surrogate with husband Keven Undergaro, 55. The longtime TV presenter revealed the happy news on February 7 in a statement to PEOPLE. “Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby,” Maria said. “Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing.”

The PEOPLE story also includes a video of Maria watching an ultrasound with her father Constantinos Menounos next to her. “Guys, that’s my baby. I love you,” Maria said in the clip. The One Tree Hill actress was emotional and overjoyed at seeing the ultrasound, after enduring a lengthy journey to motherhood.

Maria revealed her surrogacy plans back in April 2021 in a YouTube video. In the footage, Maria tried to raise her sick mother Lista‘s spirits by telling her about the plans. “[We] signed the papers the other day for the babies,” Maria said, adding, “they’re going to start the medication” on her surrogate “tomorrow.” Lista said that she was “very” excited at the thought of becoming a grandmother. Unfortunately, Maria’s mother died from stage-four brain cancer in May 2021.

Maria had previously discussed wanting children two years ago during an episode of her Better Together show. She also teased a possible move from Los Angeles to Nashville, Tennessee. “We are definitely entertaining this, by the way,” she said of the possible relocation. “It is beautiful, [and] we are going to have a family. We want to raise them somewhere where there will be kids next door to play with and you’re not afraid. L.A. just doesn’t have that.” Maria added that she and Keven were in the the “kid phase of [their] lives.” Nevertheless, she clarified to PEOPLE the following day that the pair weren’t expecting quite yet, but they were on their way to parenthood!