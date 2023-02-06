Chris Brown Apologizes To Robert Glasper For Being ‘Mean’, Blames Academy For Grammys Loss

Chris Brown, 33, is showing everyone that he directly apologized to Robert Glasper, 44, after negatively reacting to the artist winning a 2023 Grammy Award in the Best R&B Album category over him. The singer took to his Instagram story to share a screenshot of a direct message he sent to Robert to congratulate him and explain that his previous rant wasn’t about him, but about the Academy responsible for the Grammys. He also included three different emojis, including a shrugging person, praying hands, and a red heart, that were added over the photo.

Chris Brown to Robert Glasper: “I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the #Grammys” pic.twitter.com/9svcTwQwlG — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 6, 2023

“Congratulations my brother.. I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys,” Chris wrote in the message. “You were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean. “After doing my research I actually think your [sic] amazing. THE ORGANIZATION ISNT DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE. YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the same categor[y].. two totally different vibes and genres.”

“So from one Black man to another.. CONGRATULATIONS,” he added. “HOPE YOU ARE ABLE TO FEED YOUR FAMILY FOR LIFE. God bless my G.”

Chris’ apology comes after he received a large amount of backlash for the behavior he publicly displayed after Robert was declared the winner of the award over him. “Bro who the f*** is this? Y’all playing,” he wrote with some laughing emojis, in one of the now deleted posts he shared to his Instagram story. Other messages spoke about the piano player, and thoughts about how he could have won the award. “I gotta get my skills up,” he wrote. “Ima start playing the harmonica.”

Like his original reaction, Chris’ apology to Robert also received backlash. Huffington Post editor Philip Lewis shared the screenshot on his Twitter account along with an added caption that included Chris’ quote about Robert “taking offense” to his reaction about his Grammys loss. It wasn’t long before his followers started sharing comments with their thoughts on the apology.

“Chris said he would LIKE to apologize, not that he was actually apologizing and continued accordingly,” one follower wrote. “Chris Brown is 33 years old. There is no excuse for his deeply disrespectful rant yesterday or for this silly little piece of a non-apology. Where are this man’s people?” another asked.

Robert, who won five of his 11 Grammy Award nominations, hadn’t yet replied to Chris at the time he shared the apology screenshot. It’s unknown if he’s read it since then or if he had read it at the time of Chris’ public post.