Paul McCartney & Wife Nancy Shevell Cozy-Up At Dr. Dre’s Interscope Party: Photos

Paul McCartney stayed close to wife Nancy Shevell at Dr. Dre‘s Interscope Records party ahead of the GRAMMY Awards. The Beatles icon, 80, and Nancy, 63, wrapped their arms around each other as they posed for photos at the party on Saturday, Feb. 4, which also served as the 30th anniversary for Dre’s album The Chronic. Paul wore a pair of black jeans over top of a gray patterned blouse, a navy zip-up and a blazer. Meanwhile, Nancy echoed a similar vibe in blue jeans, a black button up and a cropped black button down jacket. She also added a pair of silver drop earrings and a medallion necklace in the images published by the Daily Mail.

The interactive event, held at the Hollywood Palladium, was hosted by Usher in partnership with Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace — a roller blading rink. Guests, including the “U Don’t Have To Call” singer, were able to mix and mingle while throwing on a pair of skates as hip hop tunes blared. Leonardo DiCaprio was also seen at the party catching up with Dre, 57. The rapper was also seen talking to Paul during the party as the British born singer gave the Compton native a hug.

Paul and Dr. Dre have had a longstanding friendship, which the rapper has previously showcased on his Instagram. “Here with one of my heroes!! Paul McCartney is cool AF!!” Dre wrote in Dec. 2021 via Instagram as the pair hung out at what seemed to be an Apple event. “I’m chillin with one of the f—ing Beatles!!” he also wrote.

Paul and Nancy — who is his third wife — recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. In a recent blog post on his website, he revealed he keeps the spark alive by “completely overdoing Valentine’s Day” — which is just nine days away. “I mean, there’s not just one card, there are cards hidden around the room, and sometimes things even spill into the next day – it’s completely silly,” he penned in the sweet post, published on Jan. 30. “If there’s an excuse to have some fun, I overdo it! At Christmas, I go crazy with the tree lights and fairy lights – totally overdo it,” he also said.

“I try to be helpful as a husband too. If there’s a problem, I like to be the guy that will lend some strength to it. I’m always very happy to be the person Nancy relies on, and to be her strength when she goes through tough times,” Paul also revealed. The couple married in 2011 and do not share any children together.