Kacey Musgraves Laughs Off Tripping Outside Restaurant After Losing Her Shoe: Photos

Kacey took a tumble outside of a celebrity hotspot and it looked pretty rough! She somehow managed to come away with only a smile and a found high heel.

February 5, 2023 5:47PM EST
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Kacey Musgraves walks out of Craig's in West Hollywood after dinner but fell while walking to her car on February 3, 2023. 03 Feb 2023 Pictured: Singer Kacey Musgraves walks out of Craig's in West Hollywood after dinner but fell while walking to her car on February 3, 2023. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA939245_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kacey Musgrave showed off her calm demeanor when she took a spill and lost a shoe during a night out in Hollywood! The country music singer was minding her own business outside celebrity hotspot Craigs on Saturday, February 4 when the sidewalk got a little hard to navigate. Looking like a billion bucks in her LBD as she tripped, Kacey ended up on her hands and knees on the pavement. In the process, she lost her designer heel. However, the good sport laughed it off, found her shoe and continued on her way!

The near-embarrassing adventure came the night before Kacey was scheduled to take the stage at the 65th Annual Grammys! The six-time Grammy winner has plans to pay tribute to country munsic legend Loretta Lynn during this year’s memoriam segment. Using a guitar once owned by Loretta, Kacey will belt out one of Loretta’s biggest hit, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” the late artist’s family confirmed on Twitter.

“The @RecordingAcad were so special to Loretta,” Lynn’s family wrote. “She was nominated or won an award every decade (multiple times) for [six] decades in a row! Amazing. … We are touched that her guitar will be on that stage tomorrow night. Thank you Grammys, thank you Kacey.”

For the memoriam segment, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, and Mick Fleetwood will honor late Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie. The trio will perform “Songbird” in honor of the late keyboardist and writer. Also, late Migos member Takeoff will be celebrated by rapper Quavo and the gospel group Maverick City Music as they perform the song “Without You.”

Meanwhile, Kacey is venturing off into television production alongside Reese Witherspoon! The two stars are producing the Apple TV music competition series, My Kind of Country, which includes a worldwide search to discover the next country music star. After eight episodes, a winner will be declared and given a grand prize as well as exposure on Apple’s music streaming service.

