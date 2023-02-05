Doja Cat Sizzles In Black Latex Gown With Long Train At Grammys: Photos

Doja Cat didn’t disappoint her fans when she showed up looking like a star at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, February 5 in Hollywood. The “Say So” hitmaker, 27, stole the spotlight in a gorgeous black gown which was made of a latex-like material. The real showstopper, however, was the long train flowing from the couture ensemble, which was handled by a group of Doja’s steadfast assistants!

The Los Angeles native knew the assignment with her incredible ensemble, as she was nominated for a whopping five Grammys, including a Record of the Year nod for “Woman” and a Rap Performance shoutout for her “Vegas” hit from the Elvis soundtrack. She was also up for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video for “Woman, plus Best Pop Duo for “I Like You (A Happier Song)” with Post Malone.

Of course, her personal style gets almost as many accolades as her music, as Doja Cat is following in the long line of pop princesses who also express their artistry via fashion, like Lady Gaga or Madonna. Take for instance Doja’s recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where she stunned onlookers by having 30,000 red Swarovski crystals covering her face, head, and body. The glittering outfit was dubbed “Doja’s Inferno” and realized by celeb makeup artist Pat McGrath, per People. Check it out on Doja’s Instagram.

Another video of Doja Cat on the #Grammys red carpet pic.twitter.com/yvoneYDNm6 — Shai💖• Doja Cat fan (@DiamondsOnShai) February 5, 2023

As fans remember, there was also the eye-popping outfit at the 2021 MTV VMAs, which she described to Variety as a “piece of art” before admitting, “My friends like to make fun of me for that dress, but they don’t mean it.” She also arrived to the event in a totally different wardrobe which featured giant chicken feet boots. “[It’s giving] Willy Wonka and the chicken factory,” she mused. “It’s an inventive look —like I was channeling Pharrell in a funny way. The shoes were not too hard to walk in.”

“It’s a performance everywhere we are,” Doja’s manager, Gordon Dillard, added to the Variety interview. “If we pop up at a party, it’s a performance. If she goes and reads a book, I’m sure it’s gonna be a performance. That’s her personality.” He went on to compare her to the Material Girl, adding that his team has “only just scratched the surface” on Doja’s capabilities. “We are planning for the long haul, as far as her businesses, and as far as potentially joining the film and TV world. We’re always planning long-term and working our way backwards.”