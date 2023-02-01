Ed Sheeran Confesses ‘Turbulent Things’ Are Happening In His Personal Life In Social Media Return

Ed Sheeran revealed he had been avoiding social media recently over some challenges happening in his personal life. The “Bad Habit” hitmaker took to his Instagram on Tuesday, January 31 to give his fans an update on what’s been going down. “I realized I haven’t been that engaged in my social media and my fan base online for the past couple of years,” he admitted in the clip. “Just being totally honest, I’ve had some turbulent things been happening in my personal life so I just didn’t really feel like being online and pretending to be something I’m not when I wasn’t feeling like that.”

While he didn’t elaborate on what the “turbulent things” may have consisted of, he did note that “things are looking up” and revealed, “I’m back online.” The adorable clip even featured a close-up of the British, ginger-haired heartthrob with the caption, “Back in the bitz.”

Despite not giving the complete 411, it would appear Ed wasn’t exactly feeling his best when he recently revealed he was replaced by Billie Eilish to write the theme song on Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film, No Time to Die. “I’m not gonna pretend it didn’t hurt not doing it,” he admitted on a recent episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast.

The opportunity was first presented to Ed when famed Bond producer Barbara Broccoli approached the singer in 2017, per Rolling Stones. Barbara tapped Ed to write the theme song and off he went to do just that. “We’d done all the meetings, I had started writing it,” he explained on the podcast.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the works. And with the film’s music being the last part of production to be worked on, per Rolling Stone, by the time it came to the theme song, gears had been changed (including swapping out directors) and Billie was given the green light instead.

Billie, as fans would know, went on to write “No Time To Die” with her brother and collaborator Finneas, collecting their first number-one single in the UK and an Oscar to boot with their incredible version. A thorn in Ed’s side for sure, but only he knows if it was one of the “turbulent things” keeping him off of social media!