‘Are You The One?’ Exclusive Clip: Taylor Admits ‘Gossip’ In The House Is ‘Getting To’ Her

Tensions are starting to run high on season 9 of Are You The One? In this EXCLUSIVE clip of the Feb. 1 episode, Taylor Kelly starts complaining about some of her housemates. “The house is kind of getting to me a little bit,” she admits. “In the sense of the gossip. I wake up and that’s all I hear. I’m like, ‘Ahhhhh….f*** me.'”

In a confessional, Taylor further explains why the situation has gotten to her so much. “I don’t do gossip,” she explains. “Everyone’s going to always have something to say to everybody. If I have something to say, I’m going to say it to your face and I’d want the same respect for me.”

The footage then cuts to Taylor ranting about the situation to various members of the house. Danielle Bonaparte hears her from afar and calls out for her to stop. “Taylor’s running around here flipping her mind like a g** d*** light switch,” Danielle complains in a confessional. When Taylor insists that she’s just trying to “be me,” Danielle’s frustration mounts, as she complains that she didn’t sleep well the night before. She urges Taylor to just “go eat some breakfast” before the clip ends.

We’ll have to wait and see if the drama between these two escalates any further. Heading into the show’s third episode, the group is hoping to earn more perfect matches at their next rose ceremony. After blacking out and getting NO perfect matches week one, they scored two during week two. Of course, they don’t know for certain who those perfect matches are, so there’s still a lot of work to be done before they get all ten matches.

Are You The One? airs on Wednesdays on Paramount+.