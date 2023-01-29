Damar Hamlin Speaks In 1st Video Since Terrifying Heart Attack 3 Weeks Ago: Watch

Damar Hamlin spoke out in a video for the first time since his terrifying on-field collapse during a Monday Night Football game on January 2. The Buffalo Bills safety took to his Instagram on Saturday, January 28 to let his fans know he is grateful for all the love and support he received while recovering from the near-fatal cardiac arrest he suffered at the age of 24. Captioning the six-minute video “From The Heart,” Hamlin said it was important for him to wait to speak publicly at the “right time,” as it was “a lot to process within my own self — mentally, physically, even spiritually.”

“I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support and everything that’s just been coming in my way,” Hamlin began. “What happened to me on ‘Monday Night Football’ I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world and I’m able to give it back to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most, and that’s always been my dream. That’s always been what I stood for and what I will continue to stand for.”

Hamlin went on to give a special shout out to the staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical center, identifying many by name, who “acted willfully and skillfully to save my life” after he was rushed there following his cardiac arrest during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was eventually flown to the General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute in Buffalo where he stayed for two more days before being discharged on Jan. 11. Hamlin then acknowledged the Bengals for “putting team allegiance aside to root for one kid’s life.” He added, “I’m, not surprised by it, but I’m deeply grateful.”

After thanking his parents, Mario and Nina, “who are literally my anchors and my everything who never left my side the entire time,” and his 7-year-old brother, Damir, “who is my why, my reason why I strive to be my best self every day,” Hamlin concluded the message by forming a heart with his hands.

“I will continue to do wonderful and great things,” Hamlin said. “I couldn’t do this without any of the support and the love, and I can’t wait to continue to take y’all on this journey with me.” Check out the full, heartwarming video above.