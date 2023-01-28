Sean Penn Seen On Date With Art Director Tarka Russell, 33, After Weekend Getaway With Ex Robin Wright

Sean Penn, 62, turned heads on Thursday evening when he stepped out for a date at Giorgio Baldi restaurant with Tarka Russell. The actor, whose ex-wife is Robin Wright, was photographed outside the location, where he and the 33-year-old art director reportedly spent three hours together, and wore a black jacket over a black top, jeans, and light-colored sneakers. Tarka wore a tan jacket with fringe at the bottom, jeans, and black boots as her hair was down and carried a purse over one wrist.

Sean and Tarka’s outing comes after Sean was seen hanging out with Robin earlier this month, sparking reconciliation rumors. The former lovebirds, who were married from 1996 until 2010, share daughter Dylan, 31, and son Hopper, 29, and were seen traveling together at LAX airport. Despite the recent outings together, a source told People that they are just good friends and “get along great.”

“They are both single right now and get along great,” the source explained. “Sean has always said that Robin is the love of his life.” They also said that the I Am Sam actor “regrets many things that happened during their marriage” and “really enjoys spending time with her now.”

After they divorced, both Sean and Robin romantically moved on with other partners and were married again up until recently. He was married to Leila George from 2020 until 2022 and she was married to Clément Giraudet from 2018 until 2022. Robin and her husband reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

When Sean isn’t getting attention for his love life, he’s doing so for his passion in helping others. The talented star made headlines last year when he visited Ukraine to help during Russia’s invasion of the country. In one of his recent admissions about his time there, he revealed he once walked “miles” to flee the area after abandoning a car.

“Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car, their only possession of value,” he wrote in a now deleted message last Feb.