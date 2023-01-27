Jay Leno Reveals He Broke Multiple Bones In Motorcycle Accident 2 Months After Getting Burned In Fire

Jay Leno is one tough dude! The retired late-night host, 72, just revealed that he was tending to several broken bones after a motorcycle accident on Jan. 17, 2023. It was just in Nov. 2022, that Jay was hospitalized for serious burns to his hands, arms, and face after a vintage car exploded into flames at his Los Angeles garage.

Jay told the Las Vegas Journal Review about his most recent incident on Ja. 27, 2023. He was left with “a broken collarbone, two broken ribs, and two cracked kneecaps” after falling off his bike. Jay assured fans he was fine, telling the paper, “But I’m OK!” and that he’d be “working this weekend.”

The star’s latest accident could have totally been avoidable. He explained how things went down, telling the LVJR, “So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it. So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late.”

Things happened in an instant. “It just clothesline, me and, boom, knocked me off the bike,” he added. “The bike kept going, and you know how that works out.”

Jay admitted he kept his second injury quiet, in light of all the attention his burn incident received. In Nov. 2022, the star suffered burns while trying to repair a 1907 White Steam Car with a friend.

Talking about the incident with People in Dec. 2022, he said, “When you work with cars, you have a lot of accidents. But this is bigger than most.” Describing the pain, he later added, “It felt exactly like my face was on fire. Maybe like the most intense sunburn you’ve ever had, that’d be fair to say.”

Jay wasn’t letting either incident slow him down, however. After the fire, he was back on stage delivering jokes just a week after. And now the star is prepping for his debut at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, set to perform in Sin City for one special night only, on March 31, 2023.