‘Law & Order: SVU’s Olivia Reveals Her Feelings For Elliot After Heated Moment

At the end of the January 26 episode of Law & Order: SVU, Olivia is able to bring Noah back home. Elliot drives Noah back to Olivia’s apartment so he can get settled in. After Olivia puts Noah to bed, it’s just Olivia and Elliot alone in the kitchen.

Olivia thanks Elliot for picking Noah up and driving him. “You’re family,” Elliot says without hesitation. Elliot asks for some sugar. Olivia goes looking for it in her cabinets. “Why didn’t you call me?” Elliot asks.

Olivia responds, “Because I knew you would try to protect me.” Elliot says, “You think there’s something wrong with that?” Olivia pauses for a moment. “I care for you,” Elliot adds.

Olivia still doesn’t turn around and look Elliot in the face. “Liv, look at me,” Elliot says. She pulls out the sugar and turns around. Elliot is right in front of her. They lean in like they’re almost about to kiss, but Olivia turns away. They’re cheek-to-cheek.

“Elliot, I want to. I want to. But I can’t,” Olivia whispers. Elliot asks why. “Because what if it doesn’t work out?” Olivia asks. It’s an important question. They’ve been friends for so long, but something’s been different recently. Something more has been in the air.

Elliot has his own question for Olivia. “What if things work out?” Elliot asks regarding a possible relationship between them. Despite her feelings, Olivia knows the time isn’t right. “Elliot, I’m not ready for this. I’m not ready for this. I’m not ready for this,” she says to him. The episode ends with silence between them.

Olivia and Elliot reunited after years apart when Elliot returned to New York City. “You were the single most important person in my life, and you disappeared,” Olivia said when they finally talked about Elliot’s abrupt exit. Elliot told her, “I was afraid if I heard your voice, I wouldn’t be able to leave.” Since then Olivia and Elliot have been able to count on each other when they’ve needed it most, and it seems like they’re inching closer and closer to a romantic relationship. Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays on NBC.