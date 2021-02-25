‘SVU’ Crossover Promo: Benson & Stabler Reunite For The First Time In 10 Years — Watch

This is a TV reunion that’s been a decade in the making. Benson and Stabler reunite in this epic first look at the ‘Law & Order: SVU’ and ‘Organized Crime’ crossover event.

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) are one of TV’s most iconic duos, without a doubt. Fans are finally going to see them together again in what’s sure to be a game-changing reunion. The first promo for the Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime crossover event dropped on Feb. 25 and teased the moment these two characters find their way back to each other after 10 years.

The crossover footage features Olivia at the scene of a horrible car crash. She is in total shock. Suddenly, she hears a voice call out to her. Elliot’s voice. “Liv,” he says. As soon as she hears his voice, she turns around. She’d know that voice anywhere. “Elliot,” she says. Dun dun!

The earlier portion of the promo flashes back to 2011 when Benson and Stabler were partners. They had the perfect working relationship and trusted each other completely. As we all remember, Olivia was stunned when she found out that Stabler left without telling her. Stabler hasn’t been seen since — until now.

The Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime crossover event will serve as the lead-in to Elliot Stabler’s spinoff series, Law & Order: Organized Crime. Christopher exited SVU at the end of season 12, but now he’s back with his own show.

The series will follow Stabler as he returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. He finds that the city and police department have changed dramatically in the 10 years that he’s been gone, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one. The show also stars Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor. The two-hour crossover event will air April 1 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Law & Order: Organized Crime will then air following SVU on Thursdays.