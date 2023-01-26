Ben Higgins Details Awkward Run-In With Ex Lauren Bushnell’s Husband Chris Lane

Ben Higgins “wasn’t worried” when he found out he was going to have a run-in with his ex-fiancée Lauren Bushnell‘s husband, Chris Lane, during a celebrity golf tournament. The two men came face-to-face as they prepared to compete in the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions which took place on January 19th through the 22nd.

The Bachelor alum, 33, recalled the encounter during the January 23rd episode of “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever” with Chris Harrison. “We arrived [in Orlando] last Tuesday for this event,” the former Bachelor host explained. “Before I get on the plane, I get a text message from Ben Higgins in the locker room. It says Chris Harrison on the locker. It says Ben Higgins on the locker. Next to Ben Higgins is Chris Lane, country music star.”

“No matter what, we’re all adults. So I wasn’t worried about the outcome or how we’d handle it,” Ben explained. “I don’t know if anybody out there — and maybe I’m wrong — is, like, super jacked to see somebody who they’ve split ways with in their life.”

“Right away, I saw him. He didn’t see me, he had his head turned,” Ben explained. “I walked up and I said, ‘Hey Chris, good to see you.’ I will tell you, it has been nothing but great. It’s been nice to talk to him.”

Ben admitted that he hasn’t seen his former fiancée since their breakup, but reflected on their engagement as being “an important season” in his life. The former Bachelorette star confessed that he thought an encounter with Chris in such close quarters would feel “odd.”

The Denver native revealed that it was not the first time the two men have spoken. Ben also felt “really good” after having a chance to chat with Lauren’s father. “Lauren’s dad and I were able to catch up. He actually said hi to me which felt really good,” he admitted.

Ben added that “it’s been fun” to spend time with the country singer. “I’m glad we did it,” he said. “If Lauren comes down tomorrow — and I don’t know if she is or not — and I run into her, it would be good to see her.”

Ben and Lauren got engaged in 2016 during season 20 of the popular dating show. However, just one year later, the reality stars decided to split. Ben moved on with Jessica Clarke, and the two tied the knot in November 2021.