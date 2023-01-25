Meghan Trainor’s TikTok Goes Deliciously Wrong In Preview Of Pringles’ Super Bowl LVII Commercial

Pringles? TikTok? Someone call up Wheezy because Meghan Trainor is coming for her gig. In a preview for the chip brand’s commercial for Super Bowl LVII, Meghan, 29, sets up her phone and begins to dance the “Made You Look” dance while in her high-rise apartment. Meghan pauses to eat a cheddar cheese Pringles chip before going in for another…only to find that she’s stuck! “C’mon!” says Meghan as she shakes the can, trying to get it off her hand. It doesn’t work, leaving Meghan wondering what to do next.

“We’re excited to return to continue showing snacking fans that the age-old ‘Pringles dilemma’ of getting your hand ‘stuck in’ our iconic can while reaching for the last crisp isn’t a dilemma; rather, it’s a’ worth it’ risk to reach every single irresistible crisp,” Mauricio Jenkins, Pringles U.S. brand lead, told Adweek.

Taken from Meghan’s 2022 album, Takin’ It Back, “Made You Look” is her highest-charting single in nearly a decade. The song reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, and in late January 2023, it was still in the Top 20. The success can be attributed partly to @brookieandjessie, TikTok users who created a dance for the song. The duo’s original video, posted in October 2022, has over 55 million views.

“It’s more than I can ever ask for,” Meghan said when talking with Entertainment Tonight about the viral hit. “Everything I write, I’m like ‘Yo, TikTok’s gonna eat this up,’ like I truly am focused on my fans on TikTok. But I also noticed that there are a lot of moms out there — I’m a new mama. So, I’m like, ‘oh, I didn’t even know this whole world existed.’ So, I just have a lot more friends on TikTok, and that’s my home, and I’m writing for TikTok.”

Meghan was a little somber when discussing her career with The Daily Telegraph in November. When I got a Grammy, I thought all of the doors would open. [But] It felt like every door shut. It felt like everything was twice as hard, if not way harder,” she said. Meghan won Best New Artist in 2016, beating Tori Kelly, Sam Hunt, James Bay, and Courtney Barnett. “It felt like I was on a slope going down, down down,” said Meghan. “TikTok dragged me out of that dark place and this music, now everyone is saying a comeback.”