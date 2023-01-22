George Santos Admits He Did Dress Up In Drag After Claims He Was A Drag Queen In Brazil

George Santos confirmed to reporters that he did, in fact, dress up in drag in the past. However, he denied recent reports that he was once an actual drag queen in Brazil. In a video, obtained by TMZ, reporters caught up with George at LaGuardia Airport and asked him about the persistent rumors. “I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys,” George insisted. “I was young and I had fun at a festival.”

The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or “performed” as a drag Queen is categorically false. The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted nor fazed by this. — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 19, 2023

Rumors that the NY Congressman used to be a drag queen in Brazil began after a photo surfaced of him wearing women’s clothes and makeup. On Jan. 19, Santos took to Twitter to address the rumors. “The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or “performed” as a drag queen is categorically false,” he wrote. “The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted nor fazed by this.”

In his original denial, Santos did not reference the photo that showed him in drag. When caught at the airport just days later, though, he did admit to dressing in the outfit at a festival. However, he remains adamant that he was not officially a “drag queen.” The situation was spoofed on the Jan. 21 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Santos was elected as the U.S. representative for New York’s 3rd congressional district in Nov. 2022. However, in December, before he officially took office, the New York Times published a piece that claimed Santos may have fabricated part of his resume, including his employment and education history. In the days that followed, more allegations about Santos misrepresenting aspects of his past surfaced.

On Dec. 26, Santos admitted to the New York Post that he “embellished” part of his resume, but insisted that he was “not a criminal.” He also vowed to keep his position in office, despite citizens urging him to step down amidst concern. “This will not deter me from having legislative success,” he said. “I will be effective. I will be good.”