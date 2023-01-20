Robert Pattinson Blasts ‘Insidious’ Male Body Standards, Says He Tried Potato-Only Detox

Robert Pattinson blasted the male body standards that occur in Hollywood in a new revealing interview. The 36-year-old opened up about the pressure Hollywood puts on males to keep up with looking a certain way, despite the harmful effects.

Robert revealed in an interview with ES Magazine, that he backed away from the pressures of getting in shape for a role in the past and even admitted in the past that he didn’t work out. He admitted, “it’s quite embarrassing when you get into a pattern of answering questions about your workout because there’ll always be a guy who’s in better shape than you.”

Robert also went on to say that the male body standards in Hollywood are “crazy,” continuing, “And it’s very, very easy to fall into that pattern as well, even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive — and you don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late.”

While Rob admitted he never caved in on the pressure of body image himself, he has dabbled with different diets, admitting, “I have basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency. I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently it’s a cleanse… you definitely lose weight.”

Aside from a potato detox, Rob admitted to also trying keto once. “I was like, ‘Oh, there’s a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time?’ But I didn’t realize that you can’t have beer as it completely defeats the purpose.” Now that the new year is here, Rob shared that he has two resolutions – to stay consistent and to get a dog. He joked, “I’ve spent so many hours looking at pictures of different dogs, I mean literally for months and months, so if I don’t get one it’ll be a colossal waste of time. I mean, I really went in.”