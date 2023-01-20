Tina Leung Reveals Why She Decided To Join ‘Bling Empire: NY’ Despite Being ‘Terrified’ (Exclusive)

Fans of Bling Empire were introduced to NYC-based fashion stylist and trendsetter Tina Leung in the new spin-off series Bling Empire: New York. She joined the cast filled with her friends, including Dorothy Wang, Stephen Hung, Richard Chang and more fabulous characters, but admitted to being hesitant at first. “Anything that really scares me, it’s a signal for me to do it, no matter what. When something terrifies me, I’m like, ‘Okay, you just have to do it,'” Tina explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “I also pretty much knew everyone in the cast, so that helped me decide for it to be a yes.”

She added, “The fact that this show would help with representation was also a huge thing for me. Plus, I just love going on adventures and this was definitely an adventure.” The Hong Kong native has made a name for herself prior to getting the Netflix treatment, making headlines as a New York City street style fashion icon and It girl, as well as the founder of House of Slay, taking on racism, hatred and bullying in the fashion industry. However, she revealed that she was looking forward to fans getting to know the woman beyond the couture looks.

“I think from my Instagram and just from Fashion Week, people see the fashion side of me, and I think from the show, they’re going to learn that I’ve had a lot of things happen to me growing up,” Tina told HL. “I have three younger sisters… and I just am looking forward to them getting a little bit more of a fully fleshed out figure.”

The style icon added, “I’m excited no matter what. It’s another chapter of my life I’m excited to turn the page of.”

You can catch Tina in Bling Empire: New York‘s first season out now on Netflix!