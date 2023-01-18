Rosie O’Donnell Reveals She’s Lost 10 Pounds Since Christmas & Explains How

Rosie O’Donnell admitted that she’s lost 10 pounds since Christmas in an exciting TikTok video on Tuesday, January 17. The comic, 60, gave her tips and methods to fans who responded to the original video and spoke about how her experience has been so far. She seemed very excited about her weight loss progress so far and was excited to keep at it!

In the first video, Rosie revealed the progress she’s made, and that she was glad about how it’s been going so far! “I needed to let you know: I lost 10 pounds since Christmas,” she said. “I”m very happy. TikTok, you don’t stop.”

In a second video, Rosie was responding to a fan who was asking how she lost weight so far. She explained that her doctor had prescribed her some new medication, but that she was only drinking good old H2O. She said that while she’d had a little bit of wine and champagne since Christmas, she’s mostly stuck with water. “On Christmas, I stopped drinking anything except water,” she said. “It hasn’t been 100 percent, but I really stopped drinking like five or six Diet Cokes a day. All I drink is water now, and I’m not eating sugar as much as I can, and my appetite has decreased significantly. It’s probably the meds, and I’m trying to move more. So all those things combined. That’s what it is.”

In another clip, a fan had spoken about how difficult it can be to stop drinking soda. Rosie responded by explaining just how important it is to cut the sugary beverage out of your diet. “Soda is the enemy period. You’ve gotta get rid of it. It’s really bad. It causes obesity,” she said. “My doctor said if you’re going to have one, have a regular. It’s better than the other one.

Other than the weight loss, Rosie had a lot to celebrate over the holidays! The former View co-host will be getting a new daughter-in-law very soon, as her son Blake, 23, proposed to his girlfriend Teresa Garofalow shortly before Christmas.