Amy Jo Johnson Reveals Why She Isn’t Returning As Kimberly In ‘Power Rangers’ Reunion

After the Power Rangers reunion special was announced on January 17, fans noticed that Amy Jo Johnson, the actress who played Kimberly Hart, the original Pink Power Ranger, is not involved in the project. Amy, 52, cleared the air about her absence from the upcoming 30th anniversary special on Twitter the next day. “For the record I never said no…I just didn’t say yes to what was offered,” the actress tweeted out to her followers. “But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!” she also said, with the hashtag “PowerRangers30.”

For the record I never said no…I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass! 😘 #PowerRangers30 — Amy Jo Johnson (@_amyjojohnson) January 18, 2023

Amy played the OG Pink Power Ranger in the 1990s series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, as well as the popular 1995 film. Fans are disappointed that she won’t appear in Netflix’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, which comes out April 19. The special, which was announced by Entertainment Weekly, features Amy’s fellow OG cast members David Yost as Billy Cranston, the Blue Ranger, and Walter E. Jones as Zack Taylor, the Black Ranger.

Also appearing in the 30th anniversary special is Steve Cardenas as Rocky DeSantos, the second Red Ranger, Catherine Sunderland as Kat, the second Pink Ranger, Karan Ashley as Aisha Campbell, the second Yellow Ranger; and Johnny Yong Bosch as Adam Park, the second Black Ranger. Barbara Goodson and Richard Steven Horvitz will also return as the voices of villain Rita Repulsa and her robot assistant Alpha 5, respectively.

Sadly, two Power Rangers actors who passed away won’t be in the special. Thuy Trang, who played Trini, the original Yellow Ranger, died in 2001 from a car accident. She was 27. Charlie Kersh will appear in the special as Trini’s daughter, Minh, EW reported. The other Power Ranger star who died was Jason David Frank, who played Tommy Oliver, the original Green Ranger, and later the White Ranger. Jason died by suicide in November 2022 at the age of 49.