Alicia Silverstone Reenacts Iconic Fred Segal ‘Clueless’ Scene In Her Own Closet 28 Years Later: Watch

Alicia Silverstone went back to her roots when she posted a new video of herself channeling her iconic character Cher from the movie Clueless. The 46-year-old posted a hilarious video of her recreating the Fred Segal scene while surrounded by all of her clothes in her closet.

Alicia channeled the iconic scene from the 1995 film when she posted the video with the caption, “Just trying to find my most capable-looking outfit… Happy Friday friends! #Clueless #TGIF.” In the video, you could hear a clip of Cher from the film saying, “I had to find my most responsible looking ensemble.” Then, Alicia screamed on camera, “Where’s my white collarless shirt from Fred Segal?”

Alicia looked fabulous in the video when she wore a one-shoulder black and white gingham mini dress with a belt tied around her waist. She styled the mini dress with a pair of white knee-high socks, just like in the film.

Alicia is still just as fabulous as her character from the film and her outfits lately have proved that. Just recently she starred in a new Mercy for Animals campaign when she rocked a slew of gorgeous Christian Siriano looks. One of our favorites was her plunging black long-sleeve dress with a deep V-neck that revealed ample cleavage and that had a poofy tulle skirt. Another gorgeous outfit was her sheer black lace dress with a high neck and her completely sheer black corset bodysuit that put her toned legs and tiny waist on display while a black and white long hooded cape covered up the rest of her look.