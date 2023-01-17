NeNe Leakes’ Son, 23, Reveals 100 Lb. Weight Loss After Stroke: Before & After Photos

NeNe Leakes' son Brentt posed with his fit frame, in a new eye-catching post, and advised others to 'focus' on themselves.

January 17, 2023
NeNe Leakesson Brentt is showing off his incredible weight loss on Instagram. The 23-year-old had a health scare when he suffered a heart issue and stroke in Sept. , and revealed he lost a whopping 100 lbs. since then, in a new post. He posed for photos of his fit physique while wearing a red open zip-up jacket over a white top and matching red pants.

The hunk also wore black, red, and white sneakers with the look and added a white sweatband over his head as he carried a black bag across his chest. He attached a photo of him walking in the stylish outfit, in the post, as well as a photo of himself wearing a white sleeveless top and tan sweatpants before he lost the weight. “Focus on you until The focus is you. #100poundsdown,” he wrote in the caption.

Once he shared the post, Brentt’s followers were quick to respond with compliments and encouragement. “health is wealth continue pushing and get that 🤑,” one follower wrote while another asked, “Can you tell us how you did it so we can do it too?” A third shared, “Great job, Brentt. You look great.” and a fourth posted, “Glad to see you up and healthy.”

NeNe Leakes, Son
NeNe opened up about Brentt’s stroke last year. (SplashNews)

Before Brentt, whose father is the late Gregg Leakes, wowed with his weight loss, NeNe opened up about his heart issues and stroke and revealed they weren’t sure what caused it at the time. “It was very scary,” she said in a video she shared late last year. “I don’t even want to go into details of what happened and how I found out, and what condition he was in. Obviously, a stroke is a very serious thing, and so, he’s struggling with speaking.”

“They’re thinking that maybe Brentt was born with some sort of disease or, or something with his heart since he was a kid, and it just never showed up until now,” she added. The proud mom also shared a video of Brentt walking out of the hospital after two months, just in time for Thanksgiving.

