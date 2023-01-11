Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her 10-Minute Workout For A ‘Rounder Butt’ That Requires No Equipment

Kourtney Kardashian shared the 10-minute workout she does to get a rounder butt & no equipment is required!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 11, 2023 12:00PM EST
kourtney kardashian
View gallery
Khloe Kardashian leaves the gym after a workout in Beverly Hills, CA on April 23, 2015. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian Ref: SPL1007122 230415 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian has teamed up with Beats by Dre to launch a new “Beats x Kim” collection of wireless airbuds in her signature minimalistic style. The custom collaboration for Beats Fit Pro features three neutral colours - Moon (light), Dune (Medium) and Earth (deep) - designed for both music fans and fashion lovers. Kim said: “I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement. “This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.” Beats x Kim’s versatile hues and innovative wingtip design make them perfect for all of the days activities, from the gym to the office. Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, said: “Kim brought her signature minimalist style to the first-ever Beats Fit Pro custom headphones. “We’re excited to offer Beats’ most innovative headphones in a whole new, gorgeous color palette to music fans and fashion lovers alike.” Beats Fit Pro are the most advanced and innovative Beats earphones to date, providing a premium sound experience with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency and Adaptive EQ modes. Beats x Kim will be available to buy online in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany and Japan from Tuesday, August 16 at Apple.com/kim, priced at $199.99. The collaboration will be available in limited quantities at select Apple Store locations and exclusive authorised resellers from Wednesday, August 17. *BYLINE: Beats x Kim/Mega. 09 Aug 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian launches her "Beats x Kim" collaboration with Beats by Dre, wearing wireless airbuds in neutral colour "Earth". *BYLINE: Beats x Kim/Mega. Photo credit: Beats x Kim/Mega TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA885317_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim Kardashian has teamed up with Beats by Dre to launch a new “Beats x Kim” collection of wireless airbuds in her signature minimalistic style. The custom collaboration for Beats Fit Pro features three neutral colours - Moon (light), Dune (Medium) and Earth (deep) - designed for both music fans and fashion lovers. Kim said: “I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement. “This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.” Beats x Kim’s versatile hues and innovative wingtip design make them perfect for all of the days activities, from the gym to the office. Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, said: “Kim brought her signature minimalist style to the first-ever Beats Fit Pro custom headphones. “We’re excited to offer Beats’ most innovative headphones in a whole new, gorgeous color palette to music fans and fashion lovers alike.” Beats Fit Pro are the most advanced and innovative Beats earphones to date, providing a premium sound experience with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency and Adaptive EQ modes. Beats x Kim will be available to buy online in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany and Japan from Tuesday, August 16 at Apple.com/kim, priced at $199.99. The collaboration will be available in limited quantities at select Apple Store locations and exclusive authorised resellers from Wednesday, August 17. *BYLINE: Beats x Kim/Mega. 09 Aug 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian launches her "Beats x Kim" collaboration with Beats by Dre, wearing wireless airbuds in neutral colour "Moon". *BYLINE: Beats x Kim/Mega. Photo credit: Beats x Kim/Mega TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA885317_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: SplashNews

It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian has an incredibly toned figure and she shared the exact 10-minute workout she does to get a “rounder butt.” The mother-of-three revealed the workout on Poosh and shared, “Ten minutes, that’s all you need to reset your workout routine and start your day full of energy.” She continued, “Once you carve out a slot in your morning schedule, it will become second nature, and eventually, you won’t be able to begin your workday any other way.”

kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian revealed the 10-minute workout she does to get a “rounder butt” & you can try it out for yourself. (SplashNews)

If you want to try out Kourtney’s workout for a rounder butt, then follow the seven exercises that her Pilates instructor, Jesse O’Hara, shared below. Jesse suggests doing 10-15 reps of each exercise.

1. “Side-Lying Leg Extension with Hip Abduction
2. “Side-Lying Rainbow Leg Lift
3. “Kneeling Hydrant Kickback
4. “Kneeling Hydrant Kick
5. “Kneeling Leg Circles
6. “Quadruped Straight Leg Hip Extension
7. “Quadruped Bent Knee Hip Extension”

Jesse shared her pro tips for completing this workout, plus, if you’re unsure how to complete each exercise, you can follow along with the video.

Jesse’s tips:

1. “Align all of the movements with your breath.
2. “Take a full inhale through the nose and exhale deeply, pulling your belly button in toward your spine.
3. “Don’t rush through the movements.
4. “Be aware of your shoulders; imagine sliding your shoulder blades down the back away from your ears.
5. “Complete all of the moves on one side of the body before repeating on the other side.
6. “Once you have advanced or you want an added challenge, feel free to add an ankle weight.”

More From Our Partners

ad