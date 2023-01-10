Rihanna Wears Dramatic Black Gown To Sneak Into Golden Globes For Date Night With A$AP Rocky

Shine bright like a diamond — that’s the motto Rihanna lives by and she sure looked like pure luxury at the 2023 Golden Globes. The new mom snuck into the award show on January 10th after skipping the red carpet with her man A$AP Rocky. She wore an incredible, larger than life black gown that dared to be seen, with her man happy to let her take center stage in a simple tuxedo. And let us not forget to mention the bling! The earrings, the necklace — hell, Sandra Bullock is going to mark her in the next Ocean’s movie with all those jewels on!

This Rihanna’s first time at the Hollywood affair, as she received her first ever nomination at the 2023 show. She earned her first nomination for Best Original Song for her comeback single “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song joins other nominees in the category, including Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” (“Where the Crawdads Sing”), Gregory Mann‘s “Ciao Papa” (Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio”), Lady Gaga‘s “Hold My Hand” (“Top Gun: Maverick”) and the Bollywood smash “Naatu Naatu” (“RRR”), which ended up snatching the award from all the divas!

If she wins, it will be just the beginning of a blockbuster year for RiRi. In just a few short weeks, Rihanna will be taking to the biggest stage in the world to perform at Super Bowl LVII’s halftime show. It’s the one the world has been waiting for, and Rihanna has big plans for the show, including making sure her growing family will have a part in it.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrive at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/n3g6pHUxI9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 11, 2023

Rir actually plans to have her 7-month-old son, whom she shares with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, at her Super Bowl performance on Feb. 12. “This Super Bowl is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and she wouldn’t have her son miss it for the world,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY of the superstar’s family plans for the big day, which is taking place in Glendale, Arizona at the State Farm Stadium.

What a kick-off to a great 2023 for Rihanna!