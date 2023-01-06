Billy Idol, 67, Passionately Kisses Girlfriend, 48, At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Billy Idol, 67, couldn’t resist his girlfriend China Chow, 48, during his Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony! The rockstar shared a romantic kiss with the actress in front of fans and photographers as he was award with the star on Friday, Jan. 6 in Hollywood, CA. The two looked so in love as they locked lips, seemingly forgetting about the eyes on them for a brief moment.

Billy — née William Michael Albert Broad — appeared to barely age a day as he sported his usual style in a black leather jacket and leather shoes over a button down and black pants. He added a silver chain detail to his look, matching with the silver spikes on his shoes as well as various stacked rings. He was also still rocking his iconic spiked blonde hair. Meanwhile, his partner twinned in black with a loose fitting trouser and kimono inspired top, also rocking leather shoes like Billy.

Beyond his girlfriend, Billy’s family was also on hand to show their support — including his daughter Bonnie Blue Broad, 33, and her children Poppy and Mary Jane! Poppy looked absolutely adorable in her little black dress, pink floral stockings and pink combat boots as she nearly stole the show on the red carpet. Outside of his family, pals Henry Rollins of Black Flg and Obey Clothing’s founder Shepard Fairey were also present to show their love.

During the ceremony, the “White Wedding” singer gave an emotional statement as he celebrated the career milestone nearly 50 years after making his musical debut. “You are the best. Quite simply, I’m here today because of you, because of your love,” the London born star said to the cheering audience, some of whom have been fans since his days in the ’70s as part of band Generation X. In 1981, however, he went solo with album Don’t Stop — but it was really the follow-up Rebel Yell, which he dropped in ’83, that solidified his presence in the music scene. “You supported me all this time. Forty-seven years now I’ve been doing this,” he also said, clearly moved by the moment.