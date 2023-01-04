Hanson Brothers Pose With Their Entire Huge Family In Rare Holiday Photo

Nothing says holidays like family and the Hanson brothers proved that in spades when they posed for an epic photograph featuring 36 of their relatives! Isaac, Taylor and Zac gathered with their big brood for a gorgeous snap on New Year’s Day that was shared by their mother, Diana, to her since-deleted Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 3. “All 39 of us made it ‘over the river and through the woods,'” the proud mama captioned the shot, adding, “What a party!!! Happy New Year!”

With a total of 15 children between the three famous siblings, it wasn’t hard for them to fill up the living room where the snap was taken. Isaac posed with his wife Nicole and three children: 15-year-old Everett, 14-year-old Monroe and eight-year-old Odette, Taylor with his wife Natalie and their seven children: Ezra, 21, Penny, 17, River, 16, Viggo, 14, Wilhelmina, 10, Indiana, 4, and Maybellene, 2 and Zac with his wife Kate and their five kids, Shepherd, 14, Junia, 12, Abraham, 9, Lucille, 6, and their 22-month-old son Quincy.

Included in the fun family close-up were the brothers’ other 4 siblings and their respective families, per People. Sister Jessica and husband Joseph Wright can be seen with kids Noble, 4, Søren, 5, and Hans, 9; sister Avery and husband Tyler Laughlin with sons Lucas, 19 months, and Wallace, 3; brother Mac and wife Nicole Stark with son Elliott, 2, and sister Zoë and husband Sullivan Staires with sons Wellington, 7 months, and Callahan, 3.

As fans know, the trio of pop stars, who made it big in the 90s with their huge hit “MMMbop,” are extremely family oriented and a big holiday photo comes as no surprise. “They’re never going to go through the world wondering where they belong, because there’s a bunch of people that love them,” Zac said of his and his brothers’ children to People. Isaac added that their kids definitely come first, even when they are touring. “After I finish a show, it’s like, ‘Hold on a second. I’ve got to do an encore, then I’ll call you for the bedtime story,'” he explained to the outlet.

Meanwhile, the former teen idols just finished their latest tour in November, where they promoted their new album, Red Green Blue. The record was the band’s fifth studio album since they broke off from their record label in 2003 and started their own label called 3CG Records.