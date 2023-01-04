‘Wonder Years’ Star Danica McKellar Shares ‘Obligatory’ No-Makeup Selfie On 48th Birthday: Photo

Danica McKellar took a moment out of her big birthday to share a gorgeous selfie for her fans. The stunning actress, aka everyone’s favorite Wonder Years girl-next-door Winne Cooper, posted the makeup free photo to her Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 3. “Well hello there, 48! (Here’s the obligatory #nomakeup, #nofilter shot. ),” she wrote alongside the snap. “Thank you for all your sweet birthday messages already today! Wishing you all a beautiful 2023, and thank you so much for being on this journey with me.”

Reiterating what she said on her birthday the year prior, Danica continued, writing, “If there’s any secret I’ve found to youth, it’s in the attitude… and a healthy, clean lifestyle, of course. Our minds and bodies are inextricably connected. I’ve found when I eat well and get enough rest and exercise, I have so much more access to that inner joy that makes life fun!”

HJer gaggle of famous friends were quick to respond to the sassy selfie, with Melissa Joan Hart and Cameron Mathison posting a bunch of red heart emojis. Dallas alum Linda Gray added, “Happy Healthy New Year and a very Happy Birthday dear Danica, Love and a huge hug,” while Candace Cameron Bure said, “Happy birthday Danica!!!! May God bless you abundantly this new year in ways unexpected.”

Speaking of the Fuller House star, Candace had Danica back her up with support after she received backlash for her comments on gay marriage. Candace told the Wall Street Journal in November that she left the Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network because she believes the network “will keep traditional marriage at the core,” adding that she does not believe the network has plans to write LGBTQ+ leads into their films.

At the time, Neal Bledsoe, an actor who has previously worked with both Candace and Danica on movies, announced he was leaving the Great American Family network to support the LGBTQ+ community. Danica was not on the same page as Neal, as she explained during an interview with Fox News at the time. “Neal is a wonderful person. He’s such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much,” Danica said. “He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure. I don’t agree with his interpretation of her comments. I just didn’t see them the same way,” she added.

In the midst of the backlash, Candace also spoke out, saying she was heartbroken to hear that people think she’s a bigot. “All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” she said on Instagram. “To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you.”