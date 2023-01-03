Jessica Simpson Wears Her 8th Grade Cheerleading Jacket As She Goes Makeup-Free In Gorgeous Pic

Jessica Simpson’s still got it and she proved that when she rocked her 8th grade cheerleading jacket in a new selfie. The 42-year-old posted a photo of herself with no makeup on while wearing the green and yellow varsity jacket. Not only did she still fit into the jacket, but she showed off her naturally gorgeous face without any makeup on.

Jessica posted the photo with the caption, “Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket.” In the photo, she wore the green varsity jacket with a big “R” on the chest followed by her name. She styled the jacket with an orange beanie and massive diamond hoop earrings. Jessica’s blonde hair was down and straight while she showed off her natural, makeup-free face.

Jessica has been posting a slew of fabulous photos to her Instagram lately wearing stylish outfits and another one of our favorites was her furry Christmas look. Jessica wore a blue jacket with black fur lining and styled it with a Western-style button-down shirt underneath. Under the shirt, she rocked a baggy white T-shirt and styled it with tight black distressed, paint-splattered jeans. As for her accessories, she rocked a color-block Celine bag, oversized round sunglasses, big gold hoop earrings, and a pair of lace-up black combat boots.

During the holidays, Jessica posted a slew of selfies during the holiday season and some of our other favorites included her selfie where she rocked a handmade penguin headband with a bright red lip and diamond hoop earrings. Another gorgeous selfie pictured Jessica with her husband and daughter wearing an oversized, bright blue fur jacket with a beanie and turquoise sunglasses. She accessorized her look with blue diamond hoop earrings and a red glossy lip.