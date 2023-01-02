JoJo Siwa Shows Off Her Ripped Abs In New Selfie 1 Year After Focusing On Her ‘Physical Health’

JoJo Siwa, 19, proudly showed off the results of her fitness progress on the final day of 2022. The Dance Moms alum flaunted her toned abs while she wore a crop top and black briefs in a mirror selfie, which she posted to Instagram on Dec. 31. JoJo’s post also included a photo of the teenager sweating during a workout on January 1, 2022. In her caption, JoJo explained how she dedicated this past year to her “physical health.”

“First and last pic of 2022,” JoJo wrote. “I NEVERRRR take progress pictures because they make me uncomfortable… however after a year of putting tons of focus on my physical health I am soooo proud of the muscle/strength I’ve gained!!” she added. “I looked like the first picture EVERYDAY literally. Sweated and sweated. HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!!!!”

YouTuber Trisha Paytas told JoJo that she’s “inspiring” in the comments section of her post. JoJo’s mom, Jessalyn Siwa, said that she’s “so so proud” of her hard-working daughter. JoJo’s fans similarly praised JoJo for her fitness progress in 2022, and noted how amazing the Dancing with the Stars finalist looks today.

While JoJo’s physical health improved during 2022, her love life was filled with ups and downs. After she split from her girlfriend Kylie Prew for a second time over the summer, JoJo started dating TikTok creator Avery Cyrus, 22. They confirmed their relationship on Sept. 12 with an adorable TikTok video of them kissing at Chuck E. Cheese, followed by their red carpet debut at Alanis Morissette‘s Jagged Little Pill musical on Sept. 15.

But JoJo’s relationship with Avery only lasted until December, when both stars confirmed their breakup on social media. JoJo later alluded to someone taking advantage of her stardom, claiming that she was “used for views and for clout.” Fans suspected that JoJo was talking in code about Avery, so Avery spoke to E! News to tell her side of the split.

“From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends,” she told the outlet. “The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family,” she added. As of this publishing, JoJo has not responded to her ex-girlfriend’s comments.