Lily Allen Wears Blue & Green Bikini In St. Barts On Vacation With David Harbour: Photos

Lily Allen, 37, and David Harbour, 47, looked like they were having the time of their lives during a recent outing on a St. Barts beach. The singer and actor, who married in 2020, were photographed walking on sand at a beach during the getaway and showed off their bodies in their casual but stylish clothes. Lily wore a bikini with a bright blue top and green bottoms and David wore dark blue jogging pants over bright blue shorts, in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

The lovebirds walked side by side as they engaged in conversation at the beautiful beach, and at one point, they even sweetly shared a kiss. Lily accessorized her look with multiple gold necklaces and David rocked a scruffy beard. In addition to taking a stroll, they splashed about in the water to cool down, and shared a laugh.

Lily and David’s latest vacation photos come a few months after David opened up about losing 75 lbs. between seasons three and four of Stranger Things. “Many of you have asked about Hopper’s physical transformation from season 3 to season 4, ” David wrote on Instagram in July. “My trainer @davidhigginslondon worked with me for 8 months to make the transformation, and then another year to keep it through the pandemic. All told it was a difficult and exciting ride, changing diet and exercise plans (or lack thereof).”

The talented star also attached before and after photos of his weight loss and further explained that the before was taken when his journey began and the second was on the first day of filming season four. “All told I lost over 75lbs. 265-270 in season 3 and all the way down to 190 when we shot,” he shared. He also admitted he recently “ballooned up again” to play St. Nick in a movie, which was most likely this year’s Violent Night from Universal Pictures, and is currently working to get back on track for Stranger Things‘ season five.

"Recently ballooned up again to play jolly ole st. Nick in a flick I can't wait for you to see this holiday season, so I am struggling to fight back down towards a good weight for wherever hopper ends up in season 5," he added. "All this up and down is not good for the body, and I'll have to give it up soon, but it is such a fun part of the job to live in a different version of your skin for a while."