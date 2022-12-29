Nicole Kidman, 55, Smiles As She Goes For A Run During Family Holiday In Australia

The Academy Award-winning actress went for a solo run during her family vacation to her home country for the holidays.

Nicole Kidman was in good spirits as she went for a run in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, December 28. The Moulin Rouge actress, 55, had a smile on as she went for a morning run during her holiday stay in her home country. She looked fit as she listened to music, with her phone in her hand, and went for her jog.

Nicole rocked an all-black look for her morning jog. (BACKGRID)

Nicole kept her workout clothes simple for the outing, with a mostly black outfit. She sported a light, long-sleeve sweater with calve-length pants. The Moulin Rouge star also rocked grey sneakers and a Nike cap, as well as some sunglasses. She appeared to have a lighter undershirt on also. Her hair was tied back in a ponytail behind her cap, keeping her hair out of her way. She was clearly getting some endorphins from the run, as she seemed like she was having a good time.

Nicole has been in Australia with her husband Keith Urban55, and their daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, for the holidays. She’s clearly keeping up with her workout routine during her stay down under. She was seen out for a stroll with the “Brown Eyes Baby” singer earlier in the week. Both of the stars were wearing white shorts as they held hands on their walk.

The family arrived in Sydney a few days before Christmas. The actress and singer were seen walking through the airport with their kids, and Sunday was almost as tall as her mom. Nicole did share a holiday message with her fans in an Instagram post on Christmas Day. “Wishing you and yours the loveliest of holidays!” she wrote with  Christmas tree and heart emojis.

Keith and Nicole returned to Australia with their kids to celebrate the holidays with their mothers. The singer opened up about how important it was for them to spend time with family in an October interview with The Daily Telegraph. “My mum just turned 80 and Nic’s mum,” he said. “Who knows how many Christmases we get with anybody ever, but particularly with our mums, I really cherish that chance to spend Chrissy with them and our family in Aus.”

