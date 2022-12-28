Lindsay Price Dishes On Reuniting With ‘90210’ Co-Stars On New Show With Husband Curtis Stone

Curtis Stone and wife Lindsay Price are back on the small screen with their new QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience exclusive original series, In the Spirit with Lindsay and Curtis — and Lindsay’s favorite moment included a mini Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion. “It’s so hard to pick just one [favorite episode[, but if I were forced to choose, I’d say that reconnecting with Jennie [Garth] and Tori [Spelling] for our New Year’s Eve episode was pretty special. We shared some pretty fun and wild memories together,” the actress, 46, said HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Beyond her pals and former co-stars, Lindsay already has big goals when it comes to potential future guests — spilling that Harry Styles and Snoop Dogg top her “dream” list, along with interior design icon Kelly Wearstler and comedian Chris Rock.

On the series, the Michelin star chef and actress are sharing their favorite holiday traditions from the kitchen and beyond. “The holidays are so personal and typically celebrated with your own family, which means you often don’t get to experience other people’s traditions,” Curtis explained. “Linds and I love this time of year, and with her incredible eye for design and style and my knack for the kitchen, we thought it would be both entertaining and engaging to bring viewers into an intimate setting with a handful of friends, recreate their favorite traditions and share a delicious meal,” he also said.

His dream guest list isn’t short of big names either, with Ben Mendelsohn, Jeremy Allen White, Chelsea Handler, and Jimmy Buffett as ones Curtis would love to host on the show! “I fanboyed out meeting Phil Rosenthal. He has such an amazing spirit and energy, particularly when it comes to food and taught us a thing or two about Hanukkah,” Curtis revealed about one of his favorite episodes.

Phil’s recipe was also one of Lindsay’s most memorable while working on the project. “The slow cooked lamb that resembled brisket is my favorite recipe from the Phil Rosenthal Hanukkah episode [was my favorite],” she said. “He was looking beyond traditional Hanukkah dishes, so Curtis put an Aussie spin on holiday latkes and brisket. My favorite activity was from the Joel McHale episode where his wife Sarah and I made Christmas crackers.”

Working together as a couple has also been a breeze on the series, they both shared. “Curtis is my best friend and working together did not change that,” Lindsay — who hails from Arcadia, California — gushed, while Curtis echoed her sentiment. “Linds and I work really well together and complement each other nicely. This show is a true depiction of that and what we do best,” the Melbourne, Australia native, 47, added.

Sheryl Underwood, Jenna Fischer, Joel McHale and Kelly Hu are also featured guests this season. The series is streaming now on QVC+ and HSN+.