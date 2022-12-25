Mariah Carey & Her Daughter Monroe, 11, Have Luxurious Shopping Spree In Aspen on Christmas Eve

Mariah Carey may not be the official Queen of Christmas, but she sure is close! In Mariah’s infamous holiday song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the 52-year-old superstar singer’s gift list was simple. This year, however, Mariah apparently added some designer clothes and other expensive retail items to her wish list. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the mother of 11-year-old twins with ex Nick Cannon, 42 — Monroe and Moroccan — took Monroe out to do some last-minute shopping in Aspen, Colorado, which has been Mariah’s go-to Christmas destination for years.

Mariah posted a photo of herself and Monroe on Instagram that was taken during their outing. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo was carrying Prada bags while dressed in Burberry. They both had huge smiles on their faces, understandably, after dropping some serious cash while doing some last-minute shopping. Mariah captioned the photo, “Merry Christmas Eve! Little shopping spree before we watch the special tonight on CBS! @cbstv @paramountplus Thank you everybody that made this a reality for us!”

She also shared a photo of a sleigh ride that she took with both twins on Christmas Eve. In a photo that showed Mariah dressed as Santa Claus, she rode on the back of a sleigh that carried both twins Monroe and Moroccan dressed in matching Christmas pajamas. Mariah’s boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, who was also in Aspen this year with her, was not in the photo. Mariah also included a shot of herself after the sleigh photo. She looked very surprised and happy in her snap. Mariah captioned the sleigh-ride series, “Surprise midnight sleigh ride on Christmas Eve!”

But nothing could have prepared her for the gift that she woke up to on Christmas Day! Mariah posted a GIF on Instagram on Dec. 25 that showed her covering her face as she pretended to fall over She extended her arm to show fans her phone, which had some truly exciting news. On Mariah’s phone was a post that read, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You breaks the record for the biggest streaming day in global Spotify history (21.27 Million).’ In the caption, she wrote, “Merry Christmas everybody!!! Did not expect to wake up to this amazing surprise!!!!”