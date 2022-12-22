Javicia Leslie Admits ‘Something From Tiffany’s’ Was A ‘Relief’ & Teases Her ‘Different’ Role In ‘The Flash’ (Exclusive)

Javicia Leslie is part of the delightful cast of Something From Tiffany’s, Prime Video’s latest holiday hit. Javicia stars as Leslie alongside Zoey Deutch, Jojo T. Gibbs, and more. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the actress about the queer representation in the film, which is still rare in the holiday movie space.

“I loved it. And I love how it just exists. It’s a normal relationship,” Javicia told HollywoodLife. “There’s no trauma. There’s no coming out story. It’s just a beautiful gay couple that love each other that are in the film as best friends to Zoe’s character, and we all just exist.”

Javicia’s character, Sophia, is in a relationship with Daisy, played by Jojo. Javicia admitted that her co-star made her “laugh out loud every single time” they were together.

“So when we did our chemistry read, the first thing we realized is that we knew so many people in common, and we were so excited to be able to chat with each other,” Javicia continued. “But our connection and our chemistry was so seamless. When we started filming, Jojo became one of my favorite people. I got excited to come to set because she always had me dying laughing. She says the funniest stuff under her breath. You just kind of want to be around her when we’re starting because you know you’re gonna get some funny stuff. She’s just so genuine, and she’s so talented. She made that experience… everyone did. But Jojo especially made that experience such so much fun.”

The actress jumped onto Something from Tiffany’s on the heels of wrapping up Batwoman. Javicia revealed that going from the action-packed role of Ryan Wilder to Something from Tiffany’s was “kind of a little bit of a relief because we had been filming in Vancouver, and it’s raining, it’s cold. We had a hard wrap out, so we knew that no matter what, we had to get everything shot by the specific date. So our last few weeks of Batwoman were just work, work, work, work, work.”

She added, “So to be able to come on to Something from Tiffany’s as just a person that’s just kind of there and just vibing out and having a good time with the characters and with the actors, it was so light and so much fun. I think as an actor, we don’t want to be any one thing. The whole point of it is to be able to experience all these different kinds of lives. So to go from Batwoman to Something from Tiffany’s… it was like, yeah, I could just try something different.”

While Batwoman’s run has come to an end, Javicia has joined the cast of The Flash for its upcoming final season. Her role is being kept under wraps, but Javicia was able to tease a smidge about her role.

“When I think of things that I wanted to do that I didn’t get a chance to do, this was one of the things that I really wanted to do,” Javicia told HollywoodLife. “And it’s different. It’s really different. Every time we call cut, I just looked at them like, they really wanted me to do that. I’m like, okay. It’s different. It’s something I’ve never done before. I’m nervous as hell to see it. Like, I’m so nervous, but I feel like the only way to try is to try, so I’m really excited for it when it comes out in February.”