‘The Best Man’ Cast Hints At Possible Love For Lance, Candy & Murch’s New ‘Concern’ & More (Exclusive)

The Best Man family is entering a new era. The Best Man: The Final Chapters premieres December 22 on Peacock, with the beloved cast returning for the highly-anticipated follow-up series. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Regina Hall, Morris Chestnut, and Harold Perrineau about how things have changed for Candy, Lance, and Murch since The Best Man Holiday.

“They’ve got their school. They’ve got their work. You’ll just get to see how their life progresses when it seems like you have everything and sometimes things don’t go the way you expect them to go,” Harold revealed about Murch and Candy’s journey. “You’ll see them deal with some of those things and how they deal with it. It’s loving and fun and tender and heartbreaking. All those things.”

Regina added, “They’ve got the addition of what their kids are going through, too. I think sometimes being a parent… you’re a couple and it’s what you’re going through, but then you’re like, oh, what are our kids going through? They’ve got an added set of responsibilities and concern.”

At the end of The Best Man Holiday, Lance lost his wife Mia to cancer. Morris noted that Lance is “finding his way through” the grief, but it’s been “very challenging” for his character.

However, there might be a chance for love on the horizon. “There’s possibly a love interest for Lance in this one. It depends on how soon he can get beyond coping,” Morris said.

As for whether or not this is truly the final chapter, Harold told HollywoodLife: “It feels like we wrapped it up. It feels like we’ve gotten to it, and we’ve given you some insight. We did a couple of hour-and-a-half-long movies, and now we have eight hours to live with these characters. It feels like we wrap it up pretty nicely. But like you said, we live in a funny time. It’s an interesting time for television and things like that, so you never know.” All 8 episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters will be available December 22 on Peacock.