Nia Long Reveals Jordan Is On A ‘Journey To Find Balance’ In ‘Best Man: The Final Chapters’ (Exclusive)

Image Credit: Peacock

The beloved cast of The Best Man movies is reassembling for Peacock’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The TV series comes nearly a decade after 2013’s The Best Man Holiday. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Nia Long about being able to continue Jordan Armstrong’s story.

“I was so excited. It was so exciting to see the cast, so exciting to see what Malcolm [D. Lee] came up with for the journey of all the characters. But mostly, I felt like we had done The Best Man Holiday, and it didn’t feel like the stories were totally finished,” Nia said. “I left that film wanting more and wanting to know more about what was going to happen next. I think I was excited to know that Peacock wanted to produce the show, and they were so excited about having us and to do it as a television show where you get more time to actually explore the stories. It’s great.”

When The Best Man: The Final Chapters picks up, Jordan is still a total boss. “She’s still single, but what she’s learning is balance,” Nia revealed. “I think any professional woman can relate to the idea of, okay, I’ve worked so hard to attain this career and this position. But what do I really have? Do I have quality of life? Do I have peace in my heart? Am I always tired? Do I feel like I’m a puppet to the puppet master? She’s really on a journey to find balance in her life, and I love that because it’s something I can personally relate to.”

As in life, the friendships between The Best Man characters have evolved since the first movie in 1999. When it comes to Jordan and Harper, the actress said their “friendship doesn’t change much” and what she loves about them is that their friendship is “a place for the two of them to be exactly who they are in a real, honest way.”

While the series is billed as The Final Chapters, is there a possibility for season 2? “I’m not sure. I mean, I’m assuming this is it,” Nia told HollywoodLife. “But you know, stranger things have happened. That’s not even my choice or my decision. You have to talk to Peacock about that.”

The series also stars Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Morris Chestnut, Sanaa Lathan, Terrence Howard, and more. All 8 episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters will be released on December 22, exclusively on Peacock.