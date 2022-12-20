Padma Lakshmi Hilariously Claps Back At Trolls Who Told Her To Wear A Bra

Love, Loss, and What We Ate author Padma Lakshmi, 52, took to Instagram on Dec. 20 to clap back at her haters who shamed her for not wearing a bra in a previous video. “No, my kitchen isn’t cold, I’m just built like this,” she captioned the hilarious clip of her edited onto a boat lost at sea while Celine Dion‘s song “My Heart Will Go On” played. Padma also wrote a message on the video that read, “on my way to put on a bra because user75929 told me to.”

Many of the Top Chef star’s 1.3 million followers took to the comments section in support of her choice to go braless. “I’m taking off my bra in solidarity—also because it’s way more comfortable!”, one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “FREE THE TATA’S!! My food taste [sic] better when I cook without a bra.” And a third user even gushed at how flawless Padma is. “Please turn that ship around. You are perfection!”

The clip that seemed to have outraged some folks was one of Padma cooking on Dec. 15. “Lassi boards: they’re tastier, tangy-er, healthier, and a whole lot easier to clean up than a butter board!”, the 52-year-old captioned the video of her in a stunning red dress. Soon, many online haters took to the comments to react to Padma’s dress that made it obvious she was not wearing a bra. “Must be cold in there,” one follower wrote, while another chimed in, “That yogurt must be freezing cold!”

A separate user even asked the TV personality to wear pasties. “Padma, I know it’s a tid bit nipply [sic] out, but I’ll be damned if you couldn’t cut diamonds in July with those things,” the fan wrote. “Now, if you don’t pasty up them suckers in one of these posts, I’m gonna start questioning my sexuality; and I’m too busy for that right now. #yourwomancrush.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the brunette beauty has had to address this. In April 2020, she took to Instagram to share a recipe for lasagna and clapped back at the haters. “I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine,” she captioned the clip. “So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?” Padma’s post on Tuesday made it clear that sadly, some people still did not get the message.