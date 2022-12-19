Stars Celebrating Hanukkah: King Charles, Busy Philipps & Other Celebs Celebrate The Festival Of Lights

Hanukkah is steeped in tradition, and every year families around the world mark the holiday with eight days celebrating the “Festival of lights.” Since Hanukkah, which is rooted in Judaism, lasts over a week, the holiday gives people plenty of time to reflect, and be grateful, for life’s miracles.

So with 2022 winding down, it’s no surprise that people are eager to light up their menorahs, whip up some latkes and relax with their loved ones. Some of Hollywood’s favorite stars celebrate Hanukkah, and they’ve been showing off their fun times on Instagram and Twitter.

While Andy Cohen taught his two kids about the holiday, Busy Philipps was crafting her own majestic menorah. And they were just a few of the stars enjoying Hanukkah, which lasts from Dec. 18 to Dec. 26 this year.

Want to see which stars are enjoying Hanukkah this year? Check out our list for more.

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen was all about family this Hannukah, celebrating daughter Lucy’s first holiday along with her brother Ben. “Happy Hanukkah from my family to yours,” the Watch What Happens Live host wrote in the caption.

In the photo, the trio stood and gazed at a classic-looking menorah with two candles lit. You could see chocolate coins spilled out on the table, strongly suggesting a good game of dreidel was right around the corner.

King Charles

King Charles had a busy first day of Hanukkah on Dec. 18, 2022. First, he visited JW3, a Jewish community center in North London, where he helped prepare meals at a food bank and met with local students wrapping gifts for the needy, as reported by People. Then he headed to a party hosted by Holocaust survivors, where he lit up the room doing the Hora alongside several other guests, seen here on Twitter.

Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps embraced her DIY side this Hanukkah, crafting a mushroom-inspired menorah out of clay. She shared her candleholder on Instagram, which you can see right here, telling her fans, “I finished my menorah just in time — let’s pray I don’t burn my eye with Latke oil again.” Busy celebrates both Hanukkah and Christmas with her ex husband Mark Silverstein and children Birdie, 14, and Cricket, 9.

In her post, she included a meditative prayer by mindfulness expert Shelly Tygielski. It focused on the power of light, and began “May the flame of hope never extinguish out from your life, may you burn brightly and shine light into others hearts.”

Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik looked super cute as she celebrated Hanukkah with an Instagram selfie from the set of her show Call Me Kat. In it, she rocked a yellow and blue sweater with a silver, tinsel Star of David in the center, along with dangly menorah earrings. “Wishing all of you a season full of light that blocks out darkness,” she wrote in the caption.

HAIM

The ladies of HAIM — sisters Alana, Danielle, and Este — got hyped up for Hanukkah in a frenetic TikTok backed with Nicki Minaj’s song “Roman’s Revenge.” They jittered with excitement while the words, “Getting charged up for Hanukkah” flashed on screen. The band captioned the clip telling fans, “HAPPY HAIMUKKAH BABY.”

Rachel Bloom

Rachel Bloom took a stand against antisemitism in an Instagram selfie. The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star wore a paper crown with the phrase, “F*** nazis’ on it.

In her caption she mused to fans about the state of the world, asking, “Isn’t it fun how this paper hat I made at a Hanukkah party a couple of years ago is still relevant?” Sending out some warmth, she added, “Happy Hanukkah. Stay safe, everyone.”