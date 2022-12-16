Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos

Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.

However, they have shown off their love on social media on numerous occasions this year. Tim shared a selfie of the pair cuddled up in June and Reed commented with a heart emoji with an arrow through it. Meanwhile, the The Handmaid’s Tale pilot director shared a pic of her kissing her man on the cheek just a few days earlier. “Ready for summer vacation,” she wrote in the caption alongside a black heart symbol and confetti emoji.

On June 2, Reed made fans do a double take when she posted a photo of her and Reed holding an infant. It turned out to be their godchild, which she made sure to mention in the caption alongside a “#notourbaby” hashtag.

For their first public outing, the Golden Globe winner donned black jeans, a black puffer coat, and a blue beanie. Reed, for her part, dressed in a blissful smile and kept warm in wide-legged denim and a tan floor-length coat she paired with a classic Louis Vuitton logo handbag.

Reed is Tim’s first known relationship since he separated from his wife, marketing director Gratiela Brâncuşi, 33, in Jan. 2021. Fans were shocked to learn about the divorce, considering Tim never announced that he had walked down the aisle, according to TMZ. Tim and Gratiela made their public debut at the premiere of Tim’s HBO show Here and Now in Feb. 2018 and got hitched sometime after that.

As mentioned above, Tim was previously in a long-term relationship with actress Susan Sarandon, 76. They met on the set of Bull Durham in 1988 and split in 2009. They welcomed two sons into the world: Miles and Jack, who are both in their 30s. Speaking of the demise of their 23-year relationship in 2014, the Thelma and Louise actress hinted that having kids may have been part of the couple’s problems. “And, of course, your relationships when you don’t have children can be very different from when you’re nesting and expect a partner to be there on certain other conditions,” she told The Guardian. “Pragmatism takes over at some point, when you’re protecting your eggs.”

A few years later, in 2021, Susan frankly stated that Tim was “jealous” of her connection with their kids. “He was very jealous, really jealous of the boys,” she said on the Divorced, Not Dead podcast. “Part of it was because he didn’t have a close relationship with his mom. He saw [the closeness with me and our boys and] that drove him crazy. He was jealous. Definitely.”