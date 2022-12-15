Hailey Bieber Rocks Oversized Bikini Shirt As She Gets Her Hair & Makeup Done: Photos

Hailey Bieber took carefree glamour to the next level during her latest glam session. While most models opt for silk robes or slinky PJs during hair and makeup, the Rhode skincare creator, 26, got ready donning one of those funny oversized tee shirts with a bombshell bikini airbrushed on it.

Though Hailey’s more than comfortable flaunting her figure, the Victoria’s Secret model went with a cartoon version of her curves in the Dec. 14 Instagram. The tee shirt looked like a high-fashion version of your typical boardwalk wares, giving the illusion the wearer was dressed for the beach.

Looking ready to splash, the faux body donned a crocheted pink triangle top that tied together in the front. Matching bottoms with tropical white flowers were hiked high on her hips, and the illustration had on a gold nameplate necklace that said “Frankie” on it. Though Hailey wasn’t showing much of her own skin, she did let her long legs poke out from under her shirt.

Hailey made the most of her time getting ready. She multitasked by taking a phone call as she got prepped for the camera, lunging back while her brunette locks were up in giant, retro curlers. She clutched onto her device with a short, pointy wine-red manicure. Giving the shot a semi-related caption, she wrote, “Merry Christmas?” and added a red rotary phone emoji.

Another shot showed the beauty striking a post in the mirror, while the following captured her look from above. In the last photo, Hailey appeared fresh from the shower. Looking ready to go, her skin was super dewy and damp hair was clipped back neatly.

The model has been totally into the holidays this season. She recently donned a sexy set of Santa-inspired lingerie for Victoria’s Secret’s 2022 holiday campaign. In it, Hailey looked like a total treat in a red silk romper with bows and cut-outs up the front. She also wore a sheer pink look which seemed like it would have made even hubby Justin Bieber blush.