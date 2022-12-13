Billie Lourd Gives Birth To Baby No. 2 With Husband Austen Rydell, Her Dad Reveals

Billie Lourd is a mom of two! The 30-year-old American Horror Story actress gave birth to her second child on Monday, December 12, according to her dad, Bryan Lourd, 62. “My daughter had a baby last night,” he revealed during Variety‘s Dealmakers Breakfast in California on December 13. “I left the hospital at 1:30 and got there this morning at 6 [a.m.] I’m a little tired, but happy … Everything’s great. So if I wander, it’s because the adrenaline is still flowing.”

This is Billie’s second child with husband Austen Rydell, 30. The pair kept their pregnancy private and surprised fans in Sept. 2020 when they announced they had welcomed a baby boy into their family. “Introducing…Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell,” Billie captioned the announcement photo, which showed her newborn son’s tiny feet. At the time, Billie and Austen were engaged. They walked down the aisle in March 2021 in a beautiful beach wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Billie and Austen revealed their second pregnancy while walking the carpet for the London premiere of Billie’s film, Ticket To Paradise, on Sept. 7, 2021. The actress shimmered down the red carpet in a sparkling pink dress that featured ruffled sleeves while proudly holding her baby bump. Although she did not reveal how far along she was, she appeared to be at least halfway through the pregnancy.

Billie previously opened up about what it was like being pregnant during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and compared it to her second pregnancy. “I went nowhere. I knitted a blanket, and I watched The Sopranos, and I watched The Wire and I didn’t leave my couch,” she told PEOPLE. “It was a very different vibe.” She then noted that she’s much busier this time around. “I did American Horror Story, and then I just wrapped this other movie that I shot in London,” she explained.

Before announcing her second pregnancy, Billie gushed about the pride she felt being a mom. “To put it lightly, being Kingston’s Mama is the greatest thing of all time. To say it makes me the happiest person in the universe seems too soft a sentence to describe how being his Mom makes me feel,” she wrote alongside a stunning pregnancy shot and pictures of her with her late mother, Carrie Fisher, over the years on Instagram.

“But despite the joy Mother’s Day brings me as a Mom myself it makes me miss my own Momby a whole damn lot,” she continued. “But as I say every year, Mother’s Day doesn’t need to be solely the classic hallmark happy. It can be many things all at once. So happy Mother’s Day but also sad / lonely / estranged/painful / awkward / weird / griefy (still trying to make this word a thing) / etc. Mother’s day!!! Sending my love to anyone and everyone out there who needs it.”