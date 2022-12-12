January Jones Wears Wild $615 Bikini Dress For Holiday Party: Photos

January Jones, 44, looked incredible in her latest cheeky bikini dress from Jean Paul Gaultier. The fashion choice, which cost $615, included a zip up turtleneck top and helped to accentuate the actress’ curves as she took Instagram photos of herself in a mirror. She had her blonde hair pulled back into a low ponytail with the look and rocked epic makeup like soft red lipstick and light blue eyeshadow, which matched the dress perfectly.

“🤹‍♀️overdressed? or underdressed? for a Carnival themed holiday party. So fun @charlizeafrica 🎪CHARNIVAL 🤡,” January captioned the set of photos. Since she tagged fellow actress Charlize Theron, it’s believed she hosted the party January attended. Once her post was published, her fans took to the comments section to compliment her dress.

“Love it,” one fan wrote while another simply said, “Wow.” A third called the dress “amazing” and a fourth wrote, “So beautiful! How does she do it?” Many others left heart and/or heart-eyed emojis.

January’s latest holiday look comes just a few months after she made headlines for going on a rare outing with her son Xander, 10. The duo attended the Annual Chili Cookout in Malibu, CA and held hands while walking among the crowd. The proud mom wore a red and white striped off-the-shoulder crop top and jeans while Xander rocked a long-sleeved tie-dye shirt and lime green shorts.

January has been pretty private when it comes to Xander and never revealed who his father is, so the outing got a lot of attention. She has raised the young boy on her own and opened up about being a single parent, in an interview in 2017. “Xander has a lot of bro time with the neighbor dads and my dad, who is super young,” she told Red. “It’s good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women. He doesn’t have a male person saying ‘don’t cry’ or ‘you throw like a girl,’. All those sh*tty things that dads accidentally do.”