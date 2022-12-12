January Jones Wears Wild $615 Bikini Dress For Holiday Party: Photos

January Jones hilariously asked if she was 'overdressed' or 'underdressed' when she took selfies in her funny outfit for the carnival-themed bash.

By:
December 12, 2022 6:54PM EST
January Jones
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner's best friend Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou looks incredible in a lime green bikini as she hits the beach over the Thanksgiving holiday. The model and social media influencer, 25, showed off her slimline figure as she and a friend walked along the sand near the luxury Nobu Hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. 24 Nov 2022 Pictured: Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA920866_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Perth, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kate Walsh hits the beach in an orange bikini. The 55 year old Grey's Anatomy actress was showing off her bottom to some friends at the beach. It appears Kate might have been bitten by something. The actress was also hanging out with her beloved dog Rosie. Pictured: Kate Walsh BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Ghosty / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Pularazzi / Flightrisk / BACKGRID

January Jones, 44, looked incredible in her latest cheeky bikini dress from Jean Paul Gaultier. The fashion choice, which cost $615, included a zip up turtleneck top and helped to accentuate the actress’ curves as she took Instagram photos of herself in a mirror. She had her blonde hair pulled back into a low ponytail with the look and rocked epic makeup like soft red lipstick and light blue eyeshadow, which matched the dress perfectly.

“🤹‍♀️overdressed? or underdressed? for a Carnival themed holiday party. So fun @charlizeafrica 🎪CHARNIVAL 🤡,” January captioned the set of photos. Since she tagged fellow actress Charlize Theron, it’s believed she hosted the party January attended. Once her post was published, her fans took to the comments section to compliment her dress.

“Love it,” one fan wrote while another simply said, “Wow.” A third called the dress “amazing” and a fourth wrote, “So beautiful! How does she do it?” Many others left heart and/or heart-eyed emojis.

January Jones
January in a bikini top and shorts during a previous beach outing. (Pularazzi / Flightrisk / BACKGRID)

January’s latest holiday look comes just a few months after she made headlines for going on a rare outing with her son Xander, 10. The duo attended the Annual Chili Cookout in Malibu, CA and held hands while walking among the crowd. The proud mom wore a red and white striped off-the-shoulder crop top and jeans while Xander rocked a long-sleeved tie-dye shirt and lime green shorts.

January has been pretty private when it comes to Xander and never revealed who his father is, so the outing got a lot of attention. She has raised the young boy on her own and opened up about being a single parent, in an interview in 2017. “Xander has a lot of bro time with the neighbor dads and my dad, who is super young,” she told Red. “It’s good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women. He doesn’t have a male person saying ‘don’t cry’ or ‘you throw like a girl,’. All those sh*tty things that dads accidentally do.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad