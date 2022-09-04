January Jones & Son Xander, 10, Make Rare Outing At Malibu Chili Cook Off: Photos

They grow up so fast! January Jones’ only child, son Xander, is already a whopping 10 years old and is as cute as can be. In a rare mother/son outing, the Mad Men alum, 44, was spotted treated her boy to a fun evening out on Saturday (September 3) in Malibu at the tony seaside town’s Annual Chili Cookout. January looked incredible rocking a red-and-white striped crop top and faded denim as she held hands with Xander during the family fun event.

While January has never publicly revealed the paternity of Xander, she has opened up about raising him without a father. “Xander has a lot of bro time with the neighbor dads and my dad, who is super young,” she told Red in 2017. “It’s good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women. He doesn’t have a male person saying ‘don’t cry’ or ‘you throw like a girl,'” the actress explained. “All those s–tty things that dads accidentally do.”

At the time, she also went into detail about being a single mother. “I just don’t feel I need a partner,” she stated. “Do I want one? Maybe. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely. It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it.”

Two years later, she reiterated her feelings about rearing Xander on her own. “I parent him by myself,” she told Us Weekly . “I have to balance good cop, bad cop. And it’s not always fun for me because I want to always be the fun mom. But I think at some point, it might take until he has his own kids to understand. I think he’ll appreciate that.”

Among the impressive list of January’s celebrity exes is Ashton Kutcher, whom she dated from the late 90s up until 2001. She then had a brief romance with Jim Carrey before dating Josh Groban from 2003 to 2006. In 2009, she and Jason Sudeikis were linked following her SNL hosting gig, splitting two years later. She even went on a date with Bachelor hunk Nick Viall!