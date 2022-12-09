Halsey Surprises Fans With Performance Of ‘Lilith’ At The Game Awards: Watch

Halsey lit up the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 8 to get the crowd going at 2022 The Game Awards. The “Bad at Love” singer rocked a very revealing, black mesh bodysuit with fishnet stockings and a set of designer pumps. Belting out the song “Lilith” from their 2021 album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey was the epitome of a rock star at the annual event celebrating the profitable world of videogaming.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME? HALSEY WOW 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MHAMIQW2eP — ⚔️🆅⚔️ (@halseysvh) December 9, 2022

The electrifying performance came as an introduction for the new trailer for Blizzard Entertainement’s action role-playing game Diablo 4, set for release June 6, 2023. According to Grammy winner, their performance of “Lilith” is “just the beginning of what Blizzard Entertainment and I have in store,” they said in a statement.

“A lot of exciting things are coming for Halsey fans, Diablo fans and the crossover; waiting for Lilith’s embrace,” the singer continued. “As soon as Diablo 4 was announced, I knew I wanted to be a part of the lead-up and launch. Lilith is such an influence on my own art and has informed so many characteristics of my alter-ego. My family has spent many hours together in Sanctuary over the years, so I am here as a fan and as a collaborator.”

The General Manager of Diablo at Blizzard Entertainment, Rod Fergusson, said of the partnership, “It’s so exciting to collaborate with a talented artist who has loved Diablo for years, and we can’t wait to continue working with Halsey to support the launch of Diablo 4.” He added, “Together, Halsey and the Diablo team will bring the relentless battle between angels and demons to the world as they invite everyone to join us in the most brutal vision of Sanctuary to date.”

Meanwhile, Halsey recently opened up about their relationship with Alev Aydin, just weeks after the pair gave birth to their first child together. “Alev and I have been really good friends for four years. And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with,'” they recalled to Allure.